Dunleavy delays start of special legislative session

Governor Mike Dunleavy is giving lawmakers two extra weeks before starting the upcoming special legislative session that he called earlier this year.

The special session will now begin Aug. 16 instead of Aug. 2, according to an announcement by Dunleavy’s office this week.

All four legislative caucuses had asked that the governor delay the start of the special session. Dunleavy is asking lawmakers to consider long-term fixes to the state’s budget problems, including placing the Permanent Fund dividend in the Alaska Constitution.

Lawmakers said they wanted more time to prepare for the special session and to review the budget items that will be up for consideration.

A legislative working group has been analyzing potential budget solutions, but it’s taking public testimony this week and has not released any formal proposals.