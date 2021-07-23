KTOO

Economy | Interior | Politics | Southcentral | State Government

Alaskans will have chance to weigh in on long-term budget changes, starting next week

by

Members of the Alaska legislative comprehensive fiscal plan working group meet on July 22, 2021, in the Anchorage Legislative Information Office. The group announced four days of public testimony starting on July 29. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)
Members of the Alaska legislative comprehensive fiscal plan working group meet on Thursday in the Anchorage Legislative Information Office. The group announced four days of public testimony starting on July 29. (Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

Alaskans will soon have a chance to weigh in with what changes to state taxes, services or permanent fund dividends they would like to see in the long term.

A working group of legislators has been meeting to consider ways to close the gap between what the state spends and what it brings in. The group plans to hear public testimony over four days beginning next week.

The first round of public testimony will be in Anchorage on Thursday, July 29, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The second will be in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough on July 30, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The third will be in Fairbanks on July 31, from 1 to 4 p.m.

And the last will be in Juneau on Aug. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. Residents who can’t attend the hearings can call in to provide testimony on Aug. 2.

Specific locations for the hearings were still being finalized on Thursday afternoon. Before the four days of public testimony, the working group will meet on Monday and Tuesday at 3 p.m.

As part of a deal that prevented a state government shutdown, the House agreed to launch the working group. Its goal is to recommend changes for the next special session. The special session is scheduled to start on Aug. 2, the last day of public testimony.

Read next

The Guardian reports Alaska assistant attorney general behind racist, anti-semitic and homophobic posts

While the account used a pseudonym, the researchers found a trail of evidence regarding Matthias Cicotte’s identity, including photos matching his house’s interior.

Members of the Alaska House Republican minority caucus leave the floor to discuss the wording of an agreement with the mostly Democratic majority to prevent a shutdown of much of state government on June 28, 2021, in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. House minority caucus members' votes have been at the center of debates on how and at what level to fund permanent fund dividends and other programs. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

The long backstory behind Alaska House minority caucus votes on PFD, shutdown

The Republican legislators’ concerns have been growing for years. Some members believe that there should be much deeper cuts in state spending and that dividends should be much larger.

Alaska Federation of Natives, others sue Dunleavy administration over funding for Power Cost Equalization program

The lawsuit argues that $32.4 million in the budget for power cost equalization should continue to be paid, and that the administration’s position effectively means that the governor vetoed the money, even if it wasn’t on his list of vetoes.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications