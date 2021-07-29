WATCH: Juneau officials hold community update, raise COVID-19 risk level to ‘high’

Juneau emergency officials are raising the city’s COVID-19 risk level from moderate to high and mandating partial restrictions to limit the disease’s spread, effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

The main change that goes with that is a requirement for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor public settings, and outdoors when people can’t keep six feet apart.

City officials also scheduled a COVID community update at 4 p.m. Thursday to answer questions about the risk level change. The update will be here, on Zoom or by calling 1-253-215-8782 with the webinar ID 952 3740 8982. It will also be live on the city’s Facebook page.

Mila Cosgrove heads up the city’s Emergency Operations Center. In a press release, she said emergency officials didn’t make the decision lightly.

“This masking requirement is an attempt to prevent continued case count activity while having as light a touch as possible on our local economy and activities,” she wrote. “This updated requirement is in line with the CDC’s guidance that masks be worn by all individuals in indoor settings in areas with high transmission of COVID-19. The State of Alaska has issued the similar guidance.”

Other rules remain the same.

Indoor get togethers are limited to 50 people, unless emergency officials have approved a special mitigation plan.

Indoor bars and gyms must halve their capacities.

Restaurants are strongly encouraged to reduce capacity to ensure physical distancing.

Personal service businesses must require appointments and no waiting areas.

COVID-19 tests are recommended for all travelers. Unvaccinated travelers should limit their interactions with other people, pending negative test results.

City officials know of 110 people with active cases, which includes 7 non-residents.

Emergency officials plan to resume daily reports of case counts next week.