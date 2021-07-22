Newscast – Thursday, July 22, 2021

- With the rise in new COVID-19 cases, Juneau city officials have decided to up the local risk level and put restrictions on some businesses,
- Juneau’s downtown emergency shelter and soup kitchen plans to be serving all of its patrons at its new facility on the other side of town by the end of the week,
- An expanded federal tax credit for working families rolled out last week as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. It’s a plan experts say will cut child poverty in half across the country — including Alaska.
