Man says bear attacked him, harassed him for a week at mining camp outside Nome

A remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, where a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescued the survivor of a bear attack on July 16, 2021. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)

A Coast Guard aircrew rescued a man Friday near Nome who said he was attacked by a bear.

Officials say the Kodiak-based helicopter crew was flying from Kotzebue to Nome when they saw an SOS sign on top of a shack near a remote mining camp. The crew circled back and spotted a man in front of the shack waving down the helicopter with both hands.

The man told the crew that a bear had harassed him for a week straight and attacked him a few days earlier. The crew noted the man had bruising on his chest and a leg injury. Officials say friends of the man reported him overdue when he hadn’t returned to Nome.

The man was transported to Nome, where he received medical attention.

