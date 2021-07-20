Watch: Juneau city officials to give latest update on COVID-19 response

CBJ COVID-19 Community Update CBJ COVID-19 Community Update. You can also participate via Zoom at • Online Zoom: https://juneau.zoom.us/j/98563085159• Call: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 with webinar ID 985 6308 5159 Posted by City and Borough of Juneau on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

As city officials respond to an upswing in COVID-19 cases locally, and surges in nearby communities, they plan to give an update on their response at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

City officials reported 24 new cases over the weekend, they’ve asked residents to mask up again indoors — whether or not they’re vaccinated. And while it’s an ask — not a mandate in most public spaces like grocery stories, restaurants and bars — they will be requiring masks in City and Borough of Juneau facilities.

Robert Barr from Juneau’s Emergency Operations Center said Monday that the borough wants to avoid a surge of cases like in Sitka, where the case count is at 175 people.

“None of us want to see case activity grow. And none of us want to see requirements in place,” he said. “We really do need people to help out and help us get our current situation under control so that we don’t get there. I’m concerned that we might.”

Local and state health officials say these higher case counts are driven, in part, by the Delta variant of the coronavirus. It is known to be highly transmissible. Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said on social media that the rise in new infections in Alaska mirrors what’s happening nationwide.

The US has seen a 70% increase in cases of COVID-19 in the last 7 days and a 36% increase in hospitalizations. Alaska is seeing similar trends with a rapid rise in the Delta variant. As cases spread, we are all choosing between vaccination and COVID-19, except our children. 1/5 — Anne Zink (@annezinkmd) July 20, 2021

The borough continues to recommend that anyone with symptoms — vaccinated or not — get tested. It also urges unvaccinated folks who have traveled — especially to Sitka, Anchorage or the Kenai Peninsula — to be tested as well.

City officials will provide detailed information and guidance during the update.