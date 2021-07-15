Juneau officials urge unvaccinated travelers to test for COVID-19

Juneau city officials are urging unvaccinated travelers arriving from Alaska communities that are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases to get tested when they return to town.

In a media release, city manager Mila Cosgrove said that while things are starting to feel back to normal in Juneau, other places like Anchorage, Sitka and the Kenai Peninsula are seeing a surge of new infections.

As of Wednesday, officials in Sitka reported 86 active cases. The city’s risk level is high, with restrictions on gathering size, social distancing and capacity for bars and restaurants. Two Juneau residents who traveled to Sitka within the past week tested positive for the virus.

In Anchorage, the resident alert level is high with 450 resident cases reported in the past 2 weeks.

The Kenai Peninsula’s alert level is intermediate, but the community has also seen an increase in case numbers similar to numbers reported last April.

Anyone who wants to get tested can set up a time to test or get vaccinated by calling 586-6000 or going online.