Newscast – Tuesday, July 20, 2021

  • Juneau has updated hazard maps and much of downtown Juneau is at risk from avalanche and mudslide damage,
  • Juneau is taking steps to follow the first Visitor Industry Task Force recommendations – they’re considering hiring a tourism manager,
  •  Members of the Republican minority caucus in the Alaska house have been at the center of the most contentious arguments this year,
  • The managing director of a major oil project on Alaska’s North Slope has resigned.
