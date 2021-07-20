Newscast – Tuesday, July 20, 2021

- Juneau has updated hazard maps and much of downtown Juneau is at risk from avalanche and mudslide damage,
- Juneau is taking steps to follow the first Visitor Industry Task Force recommendations – they’re considering hiring a tourism manager,
- Members of the Republican minority caucus in the Alaska house have been at the center of the most contentious arguments this year,
- The managing director of a major oil project on Alaska’s North Slope has resigned.
