Newscast – Monday, July 19, 2021

- The City and Borough of Juneau is asking residents to mask up indoors again — whether or not they’re vaccinated,
- The first Alaska-bound cruise ship departed Seattle today,
- A coalition has sued Gov. Mike Dunleavy to force his administration to release money that’s supposed to help lower rural utility costs,
- Fred Meyer warehouse workers have voted unanimously to authorize a strike that could disrupt food distribution at 180 locations across the Pacific Northwest as early as Monday.,
- A new report from the state labor department shows Alaska had about 17,000 more jobs last month than it did in June 2020,
- The European green crab is an invasive species that can destroy vital habitats for animals all along the food chain. It was spotted in Haida Gwaii in July of 2020. That’s the closest they’ve ever been to Alaska.
