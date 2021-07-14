Filing period for Juneau municipal election opens Friday

Juneau residents interested in running for mayor, school board or one of two open assembly seats have the opportunity to do so starting this Friday at 8 a.m.

Applicants who file and meet all the qualifications will face off in the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 5.

City Clerk Beth McEwen says this year’s filing period is earlier than usual because this election is vote-by-mail.

She also says that anyone interested in becoming a candidate has to fill out some paperwork and needs at least 25 voter signatures to be verified. They also must complete three forms. That includes a declaration of candidacy, a nominating petition and a financial disclosure statement.

McEwen says the city recommends at least 10 more voter signatures than the required 25 in case voter signature information needs to be verified.

Assembly seats for District 1 and 2 are open. Three seats for the school board are also open.

So far, six people have filed letters of intent with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. Four of them are campaigning for the Assembly seats.

Long-time District 1 Assemblymember Loren Jones has reached his term limit and is barred from running for re-election.

Those who’ve filed for his seat include Barbara Blake, Paul Kelly and Troy Wuyts-Smith. Michelle Hale is running for re-election in District 2.

Beth Weldon is running for re-election as Mayor. Elizabeth Siddon is running for re-election to the school board.

McEwen encourages interested parties to file early and not to wait until the last minute in case there are any problems with the paperwork. The filing period closes at 4:30 p.m. on July 26. More information can be found on the city’s website.