Biden signs bill allowing cruise ships back into Alaska

President Biden signed the bill Monday that will allow cruise ships to return to Southeast Alaska this summer.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act a critical step toward normal for Alaska’s economy.

“It helps reinvigorate an industry that accounts for a great number of jobs in Alaska, and jobs that have been on hold for the past year-plus,” Psaki said.

She also praised the politics of how the bill got passed.

“This bill is an example of the critical bipartisan work that can be done in Congress, and the president is grateful to Sen. Murkowski and Congressman Young for their leadership in this area,” she said.

The bill gives Alaska-bound cruise ships, nearly all of which are foreign-flagged and have foreign crew, a temporary pass from the Passenger Vessel Safety Act. The PVSA says only domestic ships can carry passengers from one U.S. port to another. The cruise industry has been getting around the law by stopping in Canada. But, with the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada stopped allowing it.

Objections to the bill came from both parties in Congress.

Some Republicans, especially Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, wanted to take a stand against the Passenger Vessel Safety Act and the export of cruise-related business.

“We are literally shipping our tourism and our economic activity to other countries, and in the process, we’re destroying countless opportunities for our own coastal cities, states and towns,” Less said in debating the legislation on the Senate floor.

Several Democrats saw an opportunity to pass cruise industry reforms. In the end, one extra item was added to the bill: A requirement that cruise ships carry defibrillators.

This is a developing story and will be updated.