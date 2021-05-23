KTOO

Arctic | Climate Change | Environment | Science & Tech

‘Zombie wildfires’ that can smolder underground all winter appear to be increasing in the Arctic

by

The Swan Lake Fire on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Photo by Kale Casey/Alaska Division of Forestry)

A recently published study examines the phenomenon of holdover or “Zombie wildfires” in Alaska and Canada. The fires, which smolder underground through the winter and flare up the following spring, appear to be increasing, due to climate change.

The study published in the journal Nature was led by researchers at a university in Amsterdam, aided by University of Alaska Fairbanks scientists. Randi Jandt is a UAF fire ecologist and co-author of the paper. She says holdover wildfires weren’t historically tracked until the last 20 years, but appear to be increasing.

“Everyone I’ve talked to — all these long-time field people in the fire business up there — kind of think it is increasing in frequency and now we’re starting to expect these things after some of our bigger fire seasons,” she said.

The study points to more than 40 overwintering wildfires reported in Alaska since 2005, and Jandt says climate change is suspected to be a key factor.

She says when Alaska’s peat rich soils dry out, they can provide an environment where fire can smolder through the winter.

“It penetrates down into the lower parts of that duff,” she said. “Or, if it can get under the roots of some trees and be protected from moisture, it can hold that fire.”

Overwintering fires pose challenges for firefighters.

“That smoldering overwinter can leave a bit pit of ash or maybe even a finger of fire that creeps out from an area that looks green on top,” she said. “But it’s kind of underground, so they have to root these things out and it takes a lot of water.”

Jandt says holdover fires typically crop up in the spring, and that requires firefighting agencies to be ready to respond earlier in the season.

Read next

Alaska Senate approves funding for 500-mile hiking trail from Seward to Fairbanks

Boosters say destinations like the Appalachian Trail bring in tourists and revenue for the communities they pass through.

'This is already in my body': Gustavus residents seek more protections as state construction continues at contaminated airport

Gustavus is getting a multi-million dollar airport upgrade, but city officials and some residents are calling on Alaska’s Department of Transportation to stop work on the project.

A proposal for a contentious ATV trail in Juneau is out for public comment

The proposal has gotten so much attention that the state’s Department of Natural Resources has extended the public comment period through May 20.