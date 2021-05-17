KTOO

KTOO-FM audio problems

Crime & Courts

Anchorage man arrested at US-Canada border refuses to leave Fairbanks jail

by

A highway sign in Haines shows the distance to the Canadian Border. (Henry Leasia/KHNS)

An Anchorage man who was arrested over a week ago for refusing to leave a checkpoint on the Alaska side of the U.S.-Canada border remains at the Fairbanks Correctional Center.

Authorities say 61-year-old Terry Sharkey is now refusing to leave the jail.

It’s a twist to a story that began Saturday morning when Sharkey entered Yukon Territory at the Beaver Creek border crossing on the Alaska Highway, about 300 miles south of Fairbanks.

Sharkey was turned back because of Canada’s pandemic-related travel restrictions, but he reportedly refused to leave the checkpoint. According to a Canadian Border Services Agency spokesperson, he was arrested by Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

An RCMP spokesperson said Sharkey wasn’t charged with any offense but was brought back across the border with his vehicle to the U.S. checkpoint at Port Alcan.

Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said soon thereafter, troopers got a call from customs officers at the port of entry asking for help with a “hostile subject.”

“Fairbanks dispatch was contacted by the United States Customs and Border Protection at the Alcan port of entry, asking for Trooper assistance removing somebody who did not want to leave their premises,” McDaniel said.

A Trooper report said Sharkey refused to identify himself to Customs officers and refused orders to leave the facility.

“Once Troopers responded, they again asked Mr. Sharkey to leave. He refused, so he was arrested for trespassing,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said Sharkey was taken to the Tok Trooper post, then transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center and jailed on a charge of second-degree trespassing. Under normal circumstances, a person charged with a similarly minor offense likely would be released the next day.

But a Fairbanks Correctional Center booking office staffer said Thursday that Sharkey is still behind bars because he’s refused to sign paperwork that would allow him to leave the jail. The staffer said he’ll continue to be held unless he signs the documents or is ordered released by a judge.

Attempts to contact Sharkey have been unsuccessful. Officials on either side of the border have not provided information on why he’s refusing to cooperate with authorities.

Read next

LISTEN: Anchorage-raised journalist seeks to unmask monsters in Hulu series 'Sasquatch'

“Sasquatch” is the search for a different type of monster, which, as Holthouse told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove, starts with a scary story circulating among illegal cannabis farmers in mid-’90s Mendocino County, California.

Signs remember Guardian Flight crew members Patrick Coyle and Margaret Langston during a memorial service on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)

Guardian Flight settles over deadly 2019 medevac crash

Dylan Listberger of Juneau sued Guardian Flight over the death of his 30-year-old fiancée Stacie Rae Morse, a flight nurse who was 27 weeks pregnant at the time, according to the lawsuit filed earlier this year.

Angie Kemp and Richard Harruff

Alaska Court System services slowly coming back online after cyberattack

After nearly two weeks, the Alaska Court System’s email came back online on Tuesday. But other services are still down after a cyberattack last month.