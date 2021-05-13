KTOO

Politics | Southeast | State Government

Gov. Dunleavy calls for special sessions on budget, permanent fund, taxes and spending

by

Gov. Mike Dunleavy during a press conference in March 2020. (Office of the Governor)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced on Thursday afternoon that there will be two, upcoming special legislative sessions.

The first 30-day session would begin on May 20, the day after the regular session ends. It will focus on finishing work on the state budget, and on a constitutional amendment intended to protect the permanent fund’s earnings reserve, permanent fund dividends and a fund lowering rural electricity costs. 

Dunleavy said in a statement that it was clear that more time is needed based on his conversations with legislative leaders. 

“Nothing is more important than giving Alaskans a long-term solution to our fiscal challenges, and this session is an important first step,” he said in the announcement.

The second special session would begin on Aug. 2. Dunleavy is directing the Legislature to work on constitutional amendments to limit spending and to require a vote by Alaskans before new taxes can be instituted. It would also consider potential bills to increase state revenue and to spend federal relief funds.

Read next

New proposal from Gov. Dunleavy would put PFD in Constitution, along with rural electricity fund

Dunleavy said he’s supporting a draft constitutional amendment that would restructure the way the Permanent Fund is managed — a goal that lawmakers have tried and failed to achieve for the last several years.

Alaska Legislature rejects Dunleavy nominee to Board of Fish

The nomination of Anchorage resident Abe Williams failed in an 18 to 41 vote during a joint session.

Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, center, speaks to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Monday, May 3, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. Pictured behind Sullivan are, from left, Senate President Peter Micciche and House Speaker Louise Stutes. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, Pool)

US Sen. Sullivan tells lawmakers that Biden decisions harm Alaska economy, asks for help with large oil project

Sullivan says decisions made by the Trump administration that benefit Alaska are under attack.