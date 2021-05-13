Gov. Dunleavy calls for special sessions on budget, permanent fund, taxes and spending

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced on Thursday afternoon that there will be two, upcoming special legislative sessions.

The first 30-day session would begin on May 20, the day after the regular session ends. It will focus on finishing work on the state budget, and on a constitutional amendment intended to protect the permanent fund’s earnings reserve, permanent fund dividends and a fund lowering rural electricity costs.

Dunleavy said in a statement that it was clear that more time is needed based on his conversations with legislative leaders.

“Nothing is more important than giving Alaskans a long-term solution to our fiscal challenges, and this session is an important first step,” he said in the announcement.

The second special session would begin on Aug. 2. Dunleavy is directing the Legislature to work on constitutional amendments to limit spending and to require a vote by Alaskans before new taxes can be instituted. It would also consider potential bills to increase state revenue and to spend federal relief funds.