Dunleavy administration dedicates $2.5M to cleanup from Chevak school fire

The Dunleavy administration is dedicating money to helping Chevak clean up the debris of its old school, which burned down in a fire this spring.

According to a state press release, the $2.5 million will be used to remove asbestos and to look for the remains of two men who might have perished in the fire. The two men, James Tikiun, age 22, and Dennis Slats, age 35, have not been seen after they went missing the night the fire occurred.

The community had hoped to turn the abandoned school into a community center.

The funding to clean up what’s left of the school building will come from the spill prevention and response division of the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. The administration plans to take the money out of the state response fund and replace it using federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act.