Juneau’s seasonal Mill Campground opens for second summer

The City of Juneau is opening its seasonal campground starting on Monday, April 26th, at 12:00 p.m.

The Mill campground is a little less than a mile from downtown Juneau, on the side of Mount Roberts in a power line corridor.

There’s no cost to camp, but campers need to register with staff. Generally the campground is a seasonal home to people who don’t have many other available options for housing.

Last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the downtown Glory Hall kitchen and shelter had to cut capacity — staff referred people to the campground.

It has 20 tent platforms, bathroom facilities and handwashing stations, potable water and bear-proof lockers.

It will be open through October 15.