Juneau’s seasonal Mill Campground opens for second summer

Twelve out of 20 tent platforms at the City and Borough of Juneau’s seasonal Mill Campground are occupied on April 28, 2020. The campground will open for its second season on April 26, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

The City of Juneau is opening its seasonal campground starting on Monday, April 26th, at 12:00 p.m.

The Mill campground is a little less than a mile from downtown Juneau, on the side of Mount Roberts in a power line corridor.

There’s no cost to camp, but campers need to register with staff. Generally the campground is a seasonal home to people who don’t have many other available options for housing.

Last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the downtown Glory Hall kitchen and shelter had to cut capacity — staff referred people to the campground.

It has 20 tent platforms, bathroom facilities and handwashing stations, potable water and bear-proof lockers.

It will be open through October 15.

