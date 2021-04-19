KTOO

Alaska's Energy Desk | Arctic | Climate Change

Arctic research conference to highlight how rural Alaska communities approach energy, climate issues

by

The view from Point Hope, early winter 2015. (Photo by Ellen Chenoweth/University of Alaska Fairbanks)
The view from Point Hope early winter 2015. (Photo by Ellen Chenoweth/University of Alaska Fairbanks)

Several Alaska energy researchers will be featured in a national conference this week of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission.

One of the big topics of discussion will be how rural Arctic communities deal with energy and climate issues. Bruno Grunau is the director of the Cold Climate Housing Research Center in Fairbanks. He’s slated to introduce the climate, energy and equity keynote speeches on the first day of the conference.

“You know, we’re operating and looking in a place of the earth where people have been for 10,000 years and living sustainably for that long,” Grunau said. “So what we’re looking at here is what does the future look like, what does sustainable future look like in this part of the earth.”

Tim Leach is a contractor with the Arctic Research Commission. Leach said a lot of these issues related to renewable energy overlap with other chronic problems in rural Alaska communities like water and sewer problems, as well as issues dealing with infrastructure.

“Really with regard to both the provision of electricity and for heat,” Leach said. “Those are two focus areas within this energy sphere that we’re looking at in the conference.”

Deputy Director Cheryl Rosa with the U.S. Arctic Research Commission said that they are eager to hear from Arctic residents on the individual energy challenges their communities are facing.

“We’ve got remote communities, they’re all very different from one another,” Rosa said. “So there’s very rarely a one-size-fits-all solution for approaches to almost any technology or things that you’re trying to install in remote areas. And it’s very important to work with folks, learn what their needs are and figure out how to best address them, with them as part of the equation.”

The conference is free and will be held virtually from 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday. Those interested in attending can register online. It will also be broadcasted live on Facebook.

Read next

Alaska development authority signs land access agreement with Native corporation for Ambler Road project

The land along the road’s route near the highway and the village of Evansville is owned by Doyon, the state’s largest private landowner. The agreement is not a right of way and does not guarantee long-term access to the area by AIDEA or the road project. 

Glacier Bay’s Alsek River predicted to shift course within a few decades due to climate change

This could pose challenges for raft trips and fishing in Glacier Bay National Park.

Donlin runway and camp site in summer 2014.

Future of Donlin Gold mine permit uncertain after judge recommends state regulators to rescind key certificate