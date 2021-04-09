KTOO

History | Southeast | State Government

House to vote on bill to protect Unangax̂ cemetery at Funter Bay

by

Funter Bay on the Mansfield Peninsula of Admiralty Island on Aug. 2, 2011.
Funter Bay on the Mansfield Peninsula of Admiralty Island on Aug. 2, 2011. (Creative Commons photo by Stepheng3)

The Alaska House of Representatives is expected to vote today on a bill to protect the Unangax̂ cemetery at Funter Bay. The bill would add about 251 acres of state land, including the cemetery, to Funter Bay State Marine Park.

The cemetery holds more than 30 graves of people from St. Paul and St. George who died at Funter Bay during World War II after the U.S. military forced them from their homes and held them for much of the war at the remote spot on Admiralty Island.

Last year, the bill looked to be on its way to passing when the COVID-19 pandemic cut the session short. This year, a group of Republican representatives complained during floor debate that the bill transfers too much land to the park.

Republican Rep. Kevin McCabe, Big Lake, said he supports the intent of the bill, but he proposed an amendment that would transfer 90 acres to the park instead of 251.

Without the amendment, McCabe said, the state would be transferring additional acres, “including an island that’s offshore and not even part of this cemetery — that is unneeded transfer of Alaska’s wealth into a state park.”

Republican Rep. Dave Eastman (Wasilla) said the bill could stand in the way of future resource extraction.

A recent photo of the Unangax̂ cemetery at Funter Bay. (Courtesy of the Juneau-Douglas City Museum)

“We are going in the wrong direction for a mere 30 interned individuals in the cemetery,” Eastman said. “We don’t know what technologies and future mineral discoveries might happen involving this area.”

Most of the people who died at Funter Bay were elders or very young children who were left to survive without clean water or basic medical care in the remains of an old cannery, more than a thousand miles from their homes.

The movement to protect the cemetery was motivated in part by what happened at another internment site, on Killisnoo Island, near Angoon. It’s on private land, and the owner has blocked access. The Funter Bay families want to make sure they can care for the graves — and that the site will serve as a memorial of the Internment.

Democratic Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, Sitka, is one of the bill’s sponsors. He said he had not heard any opposition to the bill from local residents or mining interests.

“I understand the concerns being highlighted by previous members,” he said. “But I think it may be more ideological and is not corroborated by any on the ground or local concern or hesitation about this proposal.”

Juneau Democratic Rep. Sarah Hannan, who is also sponsoring the bill, said the Department of Natural Resources had found the land has no commercial value. DNR recommended transferring the entire 251-acre tract because it would streamline management. Instead of two state divisions having separate management responsibilities in Funter Bay, the parks division could manage it alone.

McCabe’s amendment failed, 21-19, and the bill advanced without objection. If it passes the House, it goes next to the Senate.

Read next

Ernestine Hayes and Lance Twitchell.

Bill would rename, add voices to state Alaska Native language council

A Tlingit language scholar said the word “preservation” should be taken out of the council’s name because it is trying to revitalize languages, not just preserve them. 

The University of Alaska Fairbanks campus

Dunleavy’s $70M cut to University of Alaska could cost the state $130M in federal pandemic funds

The state may not be able to collect a third of the pandemic relief bill's school funding for Alaska due to the steep pre-pandemic budget cuts imposed on the university.

In letter to White House, Gov. Dunleavy cites $3 billion loss to Alaska from no cruise ship season

Commerce Commissioner Julie Anderson said she's spoken to cruise industry members who said there still could be Alaska cruises in August or September. 