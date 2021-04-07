“If I have classes with them, I get to see them but during lunch I don’t get to so then they go I you know, I want to hang out with them, but I can’t so then it’s like, you know, you start to lose friendships you start starts to push and pull you like that,” he said.

And so Clark said even with the high school running at full capacity for most of the year, an overwhelming sense of exhaustion pervaded the campus, which locals call Kayhi.

“Out of all my four years at Kayhi, I never felt like such an aggressive and hostile community at times,” he said. “Not to not to make it sound horrible — because even now, I wouldn’t say it’s nearly that bad. But out of my four years, a lot more people are on edge.”

Urquhart said she turned a corner this spring. She said she and other teachers are feeling better.

“I’m feeling more like myself,” she said. “And I will tell you what: Getting that first vaccine — ”

Urquhart paused, lifted her hands, and imitated a chorus of angels singing.

“My anxiety went from, like, on a scale of 10, I was at like a freaking 12, and getting that vaccine, I went down to, like, a five. And it was the most amazing thing,” she said.

Now that she’s fully vaccinated she said feels safer in the classroom — and it’s reminded her how much she loves teaching.