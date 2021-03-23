Watch: Juneau to give its latest update on COVID-19

City leaders will give an update the on Juneau’s COVID-19 response at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. They’ll also answer questions from residents.

The meeting can be streamed here or via Zoom.

The city also announced its April vaccine allocation:

2,340 Pfizer

800 Moderna

300 Johnson & Johnson

The Pfizer doses will go to the city clinics, while the Moderna and 200 of the Johnson & Johnson doses will be allocated to local pharmacies. The remaining 100 Johnson & Johnson doses will go the hospital ER.

The city is also holding an April 9 vaccine clinic specifically for eligible high school students. Registration will be conducted through the school district.

On Wednesday, the city will host a community forum on vaccines at 5 p.m. with state Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, Juneau’s Dr. Robert Urata, State Division of Public Health nurse Ali Gottschlich, Bartlett infection preventionist Charlee Gribbon and pharmacist Scott Watts. Community members will be able to ask questions in advance, via Zoom.