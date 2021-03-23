KTOO

Coronavirus | Government | Juneau | Juneau Schools | Local Government

Watch: Juneau to give its latest update on COVID-19

by

Pualei Galletes and Rebecca Embler confer during Juneau's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Centennial Hall on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Pualei Galletes and Rebecca Embler confer during Juneau’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Centennial Hall on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

City leaders will give an update the on Juneau’s COVID-19 response at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. They’ll also answer questions from residents.

The meeting can be streamed here or via Zoom.

The city also announced its April vaccine allocation:

  • 2,340 Pfizer
  • 800 Moderna
  • 300 Johnson & Johnson

The Pfizer doses will go to the city clinics, while the Moderna and 200 of the Johnson & Johnson doses will be allocated to local pharmacies. The remaining 100 Johnson & Johnson doses will go the hospital ER.

The city is also holding an April 9 vaccine clinic specifically for eligible high school students. Registration will be conducted through the school district.

On Wednesday, the city will host a community forum on vaccines at 5 p.m. with state Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, Juneau’s Dr. Robert Urata, State Division of Public Health nurse Ali Gottschlich, Bartlett infection preventionist Charlee Gribbon and pharmacist Scott Watts. Community members will be able to ask questions in advance, via Zoom.

Read next

Bartlett Regional Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Rose Lawhorne walks through a newly converted spillover facility designed to house COVID-19 patients on Monday, April 7, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. The city decided to remove patients from the Rainforest Recovery Center alcohol and drug treatment building and convert it into a facility for non-critical coronavirus patients. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Juneau's new hospital CEO has been working at Bartlett for 28 years

The hospital's Board of Directors chose current Chief Nursing Officer Rose Lawhorne to lead.

Floor session cut short over dispute about Alaska House member's anti-mask face covering

The session was delayed by an hour, with House leaders talking with Rep. Christopher Kurka at various times during the delay. 

No one injured when Juneau school bus slid off Douglas Highway

Both the district and the company that operates school busses said no students were on the bus. And the police department confirmed that neither the bus driver nor the truck driver were injured.