Next vaccine clinic in Juneau open to anyone age 16 and older

The City and Borough of Juneau announced its next vaccine clinic will be on March 23 at Centennial Hall.

The city will distribute about 800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at this next clinic. Registration opens next Monday at noon.

Earlier this week, the state opened up the vaccine to anyone 16 and older who lives and works in Alaska. While most eligibility requirements were lifted, those who sign up must have been physically in the state for at least five days prior to March 23.

Those who are on the waitlist for the clinic happening March 15 through March 20 are not automatically signed up for the clinic.

The clinic requires everyone attending to wear a mask.

Eligible adults can sign up online for an appointment at noon on Monday or by calling 586-6000. Anyone making an appointment on behalf of someone who doesn’t speak English can email covidquestions@juneau.org.

Emergency operations manager Robert Barr said that most of the vaccines are provided by the state of Alaska and there may be additional vaccines. He said the city will know more by this weekend.