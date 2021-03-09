Watch: Juneau to give update on its COVID-19 strategy

City officials are scheduled to give their latest COVID-19 update at 4 p.m.

Generally, they talk about the spread of COVID-19, outbreaks and what risk those things pose to the community as a whole.

So far, 1309 Juneau residents and people in Juneau have tested positive for the virus, including two new cases announced Tuesday. The vast majority have recovered, but five people have died.

The city is partnering with the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, Tlingit & Haida, Bartlett Regional Hospital and the Juneau Public Health Center to host vaccine clinics including on this upcoming weekend and a 6-day clinic beginning on Monday, March 15.

Starting Monday at noon, Alaska residents in Juneau are able to sign up online for appointments for next week’s clinic. You can also call 907-586-6000.

The criteria has broadened considerably. Newly eligible groups are:

People aged 55 and up

People 16 and older who are: Essential workers At risk to develop a severe COVID-19 illness according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines or their own medical provider Anyone who lives in a multigenerational household



The meeting can be streamed here or Zoom. You can also call 1-346-248-7799, webinar ID: 985 6308 5159.