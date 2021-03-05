SEARHC gives Juneau thousands of Pfizer vaccine doses for its next vaccine clinic

A tribal health organization gave the City and Borough of Juneau thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine for its next mass vaccination clinic.

The Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, SEARHC, donated 2, 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the six-day clinic that starts March 15.

“Vaccinating the community of Juneau is essential and in line with SEARHC’s mission of Alaska Native People working in partnership to provide the best healthcare for our communities,” SEARHC Vice President Eric Gettis wrote in a media release.

Starting Monday at noon, Alaska residents in Juneau will be able to sign up online for appointments. You can also call 907-586-6000.

City Emergency Manager Robert Barr said that eligibility is much broader than it has been at previous clinics.

Anyone 55 or older qualifies, as well as people 16 or older who have certain medical conditions or who are working as essential workers or who live in multigenerational households. Additionally, anyone 16 or older who helps someone 65 or older get vaccinated is eligible, as are many educational staff and people living or working in congregate settings like assisted living homes or jails.

For questions about eligibility, there is a quiz available.

Anyone who makes an appointment has to be available for a second dose in early April. If you signed up for an earlier clinic and are on a waitlist — you have to make a new appointment to get into this clinic. The city is asking that if you do that, you email covidquestions@juneau.org to be removed from the waitlist.

You can call the city at 586-6000 to arrange translation services for anyone who doesn’t speak English and wants an appointment to be vaccinated.