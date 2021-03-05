KTOO

Coronavirus | Health | Juneau

SEARHC gives Juneau thousands of Pfizer vaccine doses for its next vaccine clinic

by

After receiving their COVID-19 vaccination, residents sit in a waiting area to be monitored for adverse reactions on Jan. 17, in Juneau. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

A tribal health organization gave the City and Borough of Juneau thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine for its next mass vaccination clinic. 

The Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, SEARHC, donated 2, 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the six-day clinic that starts March 15. 

“Vaccinating the community of Juneau is essential and in line with SEARHC’s mission of Alaska Native People working in partnership to provide the best healthcare for our communities,” SEARHC Vice President Eric Gettis wrote in a media release.   

Starting Monday at noon, Alaska residents in Juneau will be able to sign up online for appointments. You can also call 907-586-6000. 

City Emergency Manager Robert Barr said that eligibility is much broader than it has been at previous clinics. 

Anyone 55 or older qualifies, as well as people 16 or older who have certain medical conditions or who are working as essential workers or who live in multigenerational households. Additionally, anyone 16 or older who helps someone 65 or older get vaccinated is eligible, as are many educational staff and people living or working in congregate settings like assisted living homes or jails. 

For questions about eligibility, there is a quiz available.

Anyone who makes an appointment has to be available for a second dose in early April. If you signed up for an earlier clinic and are on a waitlist — you have to make a new appointment to get into this clinic. The city is asking that if you do that, you email covidquestions@juneau.org to be removed from the waitlist. 

You can call the city at 586-6000 to arrange translation services for anyone who doesn’t speak English and wants an appointment to be vaccinated. 

 

Read next

Alaska expands vaccine eligibility to age 55-plus, essential workers and others

Alaska is opening COVID-19 vaccines to all Alaskans age 55 and older, those deemed essential workers and other groups, the state announced Wednesday. 

A nurse fills a needle with the COVID-19 Vaccine in Anchorage, AK on Jan. 7, 2021.

Southcentral Foundation opens COVID-19 vaccines to all Alaskans 40 and up, teachers and child care workers

Anchorage’s main tribal health care provider is opening up COVID-19 vaccines to all Alaskans age 40 and older, plus K-12 teachers and childcare workers. 

Scientists say Alaska has recorded 10 cases of coronavirus strain first found in California

Alaska scientists have discovered 10 cases of a new strain of the coronavirus that researchers say is more contagious and possibly better at defeating vaccines.