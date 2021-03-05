KTOO

State Government

Alaska House condemns representative’s sexist comments

by

Rep. Sarah Vance, R-Homer, listens as Rep. Zack Fields, D-Anchorage, delivers an apology on Friday, March 5, 2021 for earlier remarks. Vance called for a Sense of the House vote to rebuke Fields for his comments. (Peter Segall / Juneau Empire via AP, Pool)

Members of the Alaska House of Representatives on Friday condemned sexist remarks made by Rep. Zack Fields in late February. 

Fields, an Anchorage Democrat, made the remarks when wishing Anchorage Republican Rep. Sara Rasmussen a happy birthday. He read from what he said was a message from a constituent in her district saying that she could wear a short skirt and stop traffic in Anchorage. 

Homer Republican Rep. Sarah Vance asked for the House to send a unified message that the comments “brought discredit upon the House of Representatives and that no member should be objectivized on the House floor and that such comments should never again be uttered on the House floor by any member.”

Vance said the motion wasn’t about punishing Fields, but about setting a precedent that respect should be paramount.

“My goal is to increase respect and trust in the Legislature among every member,” she said.

Fields had apologized to Rasmussen in the days following his comments. On Friday, he apologized to the House. 

“My comments contributed to an environment in which women are objectified, blamed and policed — an environment in which their knowledge and contributions are not allowed to stand on their own,” he said. “I’m deeply sorry for this.”

Rasmussen asked members whether they’re doing all that they can to bring respect to the Legislature. 

“My biggest takeaway so far is that we need to use this is a moment of growth and learning, so we as a society can do better in the future, and not have to endure some of these things that we’re talking about today,” she said.

The motion was adopted without objection. Two members had excused absences: Anchorage Republican Rep. Mike Cronk and Fairbanks Republican Rep. Steve Thompson.  

Read next

Rep. Liz Snyder, D-Anchorage, and other members of the Alaska House of Representatives' Women's Caucus talk on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in the Alaska State Capitol at Juneau, Alaska. The caucus was considering the language of a proposed measure denouncing comments made by Rep. Zack Fields, D-Anchorage late February. (James Brooks/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool)

Homer Republican wants lawmakers to condemn sexist remarks by Rep. Zack Fields

Fields has apologized for his comments, though he had to rewrite it after several people criticized his first one as inadequate. In his apology he said his comments were inappropriate and in poor taste. 

Anchorage lawmaker apologizes after sexist remarks on House floor

Rep. Sara Rasmussen said the speech demonstrates a continued double standard where it is not acceptable to attribute a man’s success to his appearance, but it is acceptable to do so for a woman.