Alaska House condemns representative’s sexist comments

Members of the Alaska House of Representatives on Friday condemned sexist remarks made by Rep. Zack Fields in late February.

Fields, an Anchorage Democrat, made the remarks when wishing Anchorage Republican Rep. Sara Rasmussen a happy birthday. He read from what he said was a message from a constituent in her district saying that she could wear a short skirt and stop traffic in Anchorage.

Homer Republican Rep. Sarah Vance asked for the House to send a unified message that the comments “brought discredit upon the House of Representatives and that no member should be objectivized on the House floor and that such comments should never again be uttered on the House floor by any member.”

Vance said the motion wasn’t about punishing Fields, but about setting a precedent that respect should be paramount.

“My goal is to increase respect and trust in the Legislature among every member,” she said.

Fields had apologized to Rasmussen in the days following his comments. On Friday, he apologized to the House.

“My comments contributed to an environment in which women are objectified, blamed and policed — an environment in which their knowledge and contributions are not allowed to stand on their own,” he said. “I’m deeply sorry for this.”

Rasmussen asked members whether they’re doing all that they can to bring respect to the Legislature.

“My biggest takeaway so far is that we need to use this is a moment of growth and learning, so we as a society can do better in the future, and not have to endure some of these things that we’re talking about today,” she said.

The motion was adopted without objection. Two members had excused absences: Anchorage Republican Rep. Mike Cronk and Fairbanks Republican Rep. Steve Thompson.