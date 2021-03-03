Homer Republican wants lawmakers to condemn sexist remarks by Rep. Zack Fields

A Homer Republican asked fellow legislators to weigh-in and condemn comments made by Anchorage Democrat Zack Fields last week.

Fields has been under fire for sexist comments he made to Republican Rep. Sara Rasmussen as part of a birthday message he delivered during a House floor session. He read from what he said was a message from a constituent in her district saying that she could wear a short skirt and stop traffic in Anchorage. He said he, and his colleagues, had bought her a pair of sweatpants to keep residents of her district safe.

Rep. Sarah Vance wanted Representatives to vote on what’s called a Sense of the House — a way for the chamber to send a unified message — to say that Fields’ comments discredited the House.

“And that no member should be objectivized on the House floor and that no member such comments should ever be uttered on the House floor by any member,” Vance said. “I ask for unanimous consent.”

They didn’t vote during the floor session. Members of the House Women’s Caucus met afterward to talk about finding a consensus on the language they wanted to use.

Later in the day Vance withdrew her motion and said she’d bring it up again on Friday. House Majority spokesperson Austin Baird said the idea is to get as many members present as possible on that day.

Fields has apologized for his comments, though he had to rewrite it after several people criticized his first one as inadequate. In his apology he said his comments were inappropriate and in poor taste.