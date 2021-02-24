KTOO

Aging | Government | Health

LISTEN: Katie Hurley remembered for charisma, energy and love for Alaska

by

Katie Hurley at a Portland, Oregon long-term-care facility, in her late 90s. Among many state government and political offices she held, Hurley was the head clerk at the Alaska Constitutional Convention. She died Feb. 21, 2021 at the age of 99. (Hurley family photo)

Alaskans are mourning the loss of one of the last remaining participants in the crafting of the state Constitution, Katie Hurley, who died Sunday at the age of 99.

Hurley was a longtime assistant to territorial Governor Ernest Gruening, the chief clerk at the Alaska Constitutional Convention, and, later, a state legislator, among many other roles.

Hurley’s daughter, Susie Derrera, says her mother was principled and had a knack for taking on responsibility early in life, and her energy and charisma were on full display during her time working on Alaska’s foundational document.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has ordered state flags to be flown at half staff March 30, in honor of what would’ve been Katie Hurley’s 100th birthday.

LISTEN HERE:

Read next

Federal judge temporarily halts sale of National Archives building in Seattle

In January 2021, Washington state’s attorney general and 40 Tribes, states and community organizations filed a motion to block the sale of the building.

Elizabeth Peratrovich

'Use words to make a difference': The legacy of Elizabeth Peratrovich

Elizabeth Peratrovich was instrumental in the passage of the 1945 Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945 during a time when women were rarely a part of the political world and before the national Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.

Sealaska Heritage lecture series highlights need for more Native researchers

“Anthropologists in the past as well as geneticists in the past, have approached their science in a way that was not inclusive and had colonial tendencies,” said Ripan Malhi, who has been working with Indigenous communities in Southeast Alaska for over a decade.