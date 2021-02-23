LISTEN: What another summer without cruise ships could mean for Alaska’s economy

Alaska lost 27,000 jobs in 2020. The whole state suffered, but regions that depend on tourism were hit especially hard. Now the state is looking ahead to the 2021 summer season with lingering uncertainty because large cruise ships are unlikely to sail to Alaska for the second year in a row.

Economist Mouhcine Guettabi with the University of Alaska’s Institute of Social and Economic Research said this will be another really hard year. But the tourism industry will eventually recover, he said, and it’s important to help businesses survive to see that happen.

Listen: