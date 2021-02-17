Newscast — Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

In Juneau, the pandemic risk level is being downgraded to its lowest level — or minimal risk.
Without a permit, using fireworks — even sparklers — would be banned 361 days of the year in most populated areas of Juneau under a proposed local law. the controversial measure would also restore a past ban on the sale of fireworks in Juneau. There’s just one retailer in town the sales ban would affect.
A chairlift providing access to the upper portion of the city-owned Eaglecrest Ski Area has been repaired after last week’s high winds. And, it’s back in operation.
Native Americans are bucking a trend of populations who harbor doubts about the coronavirus vaccines.