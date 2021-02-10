‘Do a little homework:’ Dunleavy asks Alaskans to be aware of COVID-19 pandemic misinformation

Gov. Mike Dunleavy warned Alaskans away from “misinformation” regarding the pandemic and his administration’s response to it. He encouraged people to challenge those making allegations.

“Ask them to show you the data. Ask them to show you a memo, a letter that we are contemplating martial law — that’s ridiculous,” he said. “It’s never happened. Ask the individual, or individuals, that are spreading this misinformation.”

Dunleavy first addressed the issue during a news briefing on Wednesday after Jeff Landfield of The Alaska Landmine asked about comments by Sen. Lora Reinbold, an Eagle River Republican. Reinbold has likened the state’s COVID-19 response to living under martial law.

The governor said his administration would work with all legislators. After a pause, he added: “We have no intention of declaring martial law.”

The governor circled back to the topic of martial law toward the end of the briefing. He then launched into his comments about misinformation.

“For those who say and continue to say that we are contemplating things like martial law, that we are contemplating things like forced vaccination, that we’re making this out to be a police state, or some type of Stalinist state — they’re just completely wrong,” Dunleavy said. “And I think they’re doing all of us a disservice.”

He asked Alaskans to critically examine their information sources.

“I would ask all Alaskans — it doesn’t matter what side of the political spectrum you’re on — do a little homework, a little more homework,” he said. “I think in some cases you’re being misled, to the detriment of Alaska.”

Dunleavy has taken criticism from public health advocates who urged him to impose a statewide mask mandate, which he declined to do. But in Senate Judiciary Committee hearings chaired by Reinbold, the administration’s pandemic response has been criticized for going too far.

Dunleavy compared his administration’s approach to “threading the needle” in responding to the threat to public health, while minimizing the harm from government action on businesses and people’s lives.