Progressive groups call for removal of Rep. Eastman and other Alaska lawmakers who challenged presidential election results

State Rep. David Eastman is facing a torrent of criticism for participating in the Washington, D.C. rally Jan. 6th that led to the storming of the Capitol. Progressive groups in Alaska are calling for the Wasilla Republican to be removed from office.

There’s no evidence Eastman was part of the mob that attacked the Capitol or that he broke any laws on Jan. 6th. In a brief phone interview early that afternoon, Eastman said he was leaving the rally by Metro and expected to be at the Capitol in a few minutes.

“I know there’s quite the fight at the national level and [it’s] important that Alaska be represented in that fight. And that Alaskans concerned on voter integrity have a voice,” he said. “I want to be part of that.”

In a later phone call, he said he did not witness any of the violence at the Capitol Building and was glad to have rallied with other peaceful demonstrators. In social media posts later, Eastman condemned the assault on the Capitol, and also blamed the violence on Antifa, which the FBI refutes.

It’s not clear how close Eastman got to the Capitol building. He didn’t return phone messages last week. One photo on social media shows him at the Grant Memorial. That’s across the lawn, about a city block from the Capitol’s West Terrace, where rioters grabbed metal pipes from a platform erected for the inauguration they hoped to prevent.

A decade ago, it might have been Eastman’s job to stop them. His resume says that, as a military officer in 2009, he was assigned to plan and preserve security for the inauguration of President Barack Obama.

Ivan Hodes of Eagle River is one of Eastman’s online critics.

“I just can’t get over the fact that a brother officer would engage in that kind of behavior,” he said.

Eastman and Hodes were both students at West Point and then served together as military police officers in Alaska. Hodes says even if Eastman didn’t storm the Capitol, he spread President Trump’s lie about the election being “stolen” in an attempt to keep Trump in power. Hodes says the lie whipped up the mob.

“As a state legislator he has a special responsibility not to do that kind of thing,” said Hodes. “He’s just in gross violation of the oath of office that he took as a legislator, not to mention the oath that all of us former officers swore when we were commissioned in the Army.”

State Sen. Tom Begich, an Anchorage Democrat, is a member of the Legislature’s Ethics Committee. Assuming Eastman didn’t invade the Capitol, Begich says he didn’t violate Alaska’s Ethics law.

“There’s nothing in the Ethics Law that would prohibit him participating in a protest,” said Begich. “And, you know, he has his first amendment right to do that.”

But Begich points to Eastman’s persistence in undermining faith in the national election, even after the Trump campaign lost dozens of legal challenges. Begich notes that the state House censured Eastman in 2017 – for claiming without evidence that women happily become pregnant so they can get a free trip to the city for an abortion. He says the Alaska House and Senate could consider censuring members who lie about the election.

“The narrative about the stolen election that they claim is all about trying to retain power in an undemocratic way,” he said. “I certainly would look at that.”

Nine Alaska groups on the left, including the Alaska Center, the Alaska Black Caucus and the regional branch of Planned Parenthood, say Eastman violated his oath to protect the Constitution. They’re calling on the Legislature to expel him, along with other Republican legislators who joined or supported a lawsuit challenging the presidential election. The other legislators are Representatives Sarah Vance, Ben Carpenter, George Rauscher, Colleen Sullivan-Leonard and Senator Lora Reinbold. None of them responded to an emailed interview request.