Rep. Young votes against impeaching Trump

Alaska Congressman Don Young voted against impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday, declining to join the handful of U.S. House Republicans who sided with Democrats in voting yes.

Young cast his vote remotely, through a proxy. He did not participate in the impeachment debate.

With the help of 10 Republicans, the House majority easily had enough votes for impeachment. The final vote was 232-197.

The House has now formally accused Trump of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol last week. He is the only U.S. president to be impeached twice.

But the Senate will not convene until Jan. 19, the day before Trump’s term ends, so today’s action will not result in Trump’s ouster.

The Senate can still try him after he leaves office.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski called on Trump to resign last week, saying he was responsible for inciting the mob violence at the Capitol. But she said she does not favor a Senate trial, which she says will consume Congress just as President-elect Biden is trying to get his cabinet members confirmed.

Young, Alaska’s sole member of the House since 1973, also voted by proxy Tuesday night, against asking Vice President Mike Pence to remove Trump using the 25th Amendment.

This story has been updated.