KTOO

Federal Government | Government

Rep. Young votes against impeaching Trump

by

U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, speaks at a Native Issues Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall in Juneau. The forums are put together by the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska.
U.S. Rep. Don Young (Bob Laurie/360 North)

Alaska Congressman Don Young voted against impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday, declining to join the handful of U.S. House Republicans who sided with Democrats in voting yes.

Young cast his vote remotely, through a proxy. He did not participate in the impeachment debate.

With the help of 10 Republicans, the House majority easily had enough votes for impeachment. The final vote was 232-197.

The House has now formally accused Trump of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol last week. He is the only U.S. president to be impeached twice.

But the Senate will not convene until Jan. 19, the day before Trump’s term ends, so today’s action will not result in Trump’s ouster.

The Senate can still try him after he leaves office.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski called on Trump to resign last week, saying he was responsible for inciting the mob violence at the Capitol. But she said she does not favor a Senate trial, which she says will consume Congress just as President-elect Biden is trying to get his cabinet members confirmed.

Young, Alaska’s sole member of the House since 1973, also voted by proxy Tuesday night, against asking Vice President Mike Pence to remove Trump using the 25th Amendment.

This story has been updated.

Read next

Alaska Federation of Natives President Julie Kitka is hopeful the state can create a seat at the federal table. (Photo courtesy Alaska Federation of Natives)

Alaska Federation of Natives leadership calls for Trump’s resignation after violence at Capitol

In a statement, Alaska Federation of Natives president Julie Kitka called for "accountability for the actions of the perpetrators as well as those who appear to have planned this attack."

US Congress authorizes deep draft port project in Nome

After years of waiting, the Arctic Deep Draft Port project in Nome was authorized by Congress on Dec. 21 and is ready to move forward.

The Alaska State Capitol in downtown Juneau is open for business on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2017, the opening day of the 30th Alaska Legislature.

In Juneau, state and local officials are on edge but hopeful there won't be local violence

“There are going to be 200-300 people coming into this building. They’re concerned about what’s going to happen and concerned about putting themselves in jeopardy,” said Kodiak Senator Gary Steven