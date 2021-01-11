Over 40% of Alaska’s prisoners have contracted COVID-19

After months of successfully avoiding COVID-19 in its facilities, over 40% of inmates in Alaska’s prisons have now been infected with the disease.

That has frustrated advocates and families, who point to overcrowding in prisons, inconsistent precautions and a general lack of transparency about what is happening inside the Department of Corrections.

“They have not done nearly enough to mitigate the harm and spread of COVID-19 inside Alaska’s prisons,” said ACLU of Alaska Advocacy Director Michael Garvey.

He said long-running issues of overcrowding mean that containing the spread of the disease once it starts is impossible. Some facilities have had to use gym floors to house inmates, which advocates say makes it impossible to keep proper hygiene, especially during a pandemic.

At others, like Goose Creek, communal areas make containing the spread of the disease within a housing unit, or ‘mod,’ difficult, even with a population below capacity.

Diane Boyd, whose husband is serving time at Goose Creek, called it “excruciating” to talk to her husband as case counts rose from dozens to hundreds. Her husband, Cordell Boyd, who is serving a 99-year sentence for a triple homicide he committed as a teenager, kept his face covered with two masks during the height of the pandemic, even when cellmates weren’t.

Eventually, over 1,000 inmates were infected at the prison, over 80% of the population there. Three inmates died, and an unknown number will experience lingering effects of long-haul COVID.

“He said, ‘I know I committed a serious crime. But I don’t want to die from this. And he said, ‘Who knows, if you catch it, what’s going to happen to you?’” Boyd recounted.

Goose Creek isn’t the only one. Inmates and families in several facilities complain of inconsistent or improper use of masks, which they say contributes to spread of the disease across the prison system. Case counts have exceeded 100 people in at least six prisons, including prisons in Bethel and Fairbanks, according to DOC data.

Department of Corrections said that it is going above and beyond recommendations from the CDC for prisons. It said it has provided cleaning supplies, masks and educational materials. And it said it has clear policies about masking and hygiene.

“I can’t think of anything that we should be doing more than we already are,” said Jeremy Hough, facilities director for DOC, “I can tell you that there are several people that argue that we’re doing too much.”

He said he hears lawyers and family members asking for more visitation, not less, but the DOC has kept its ban on in-person visits in place since March.

The Marshall Project, a nonprofit investigative journalism outfit that covers prisons, puts Alaska as one of twelve states that still has a total ban on in-person visitation. Of those twelve states, Alaska has the highest rate of COVID-19, according to the Marshall Project’s numbers.

That gives inmates the worst of both worlds: they are cut off from loved ones while also running a high risk of catching COVID-19.

Hough said the high numbers are partially a result of the state’s robust inmate testing program. It has conducted an average of four tests per inmate in its system since the pandemic began.

Angela Hall runs Supporting Our Loved Ones, a support group for families. She said families often find that despite comprehensive plans put in place by the DOC, inmates still feel unsafe even though mask-wearing has improved in recent months.