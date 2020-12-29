With some residents still displaced, Haines seeks help from engineers to assess unstable hillside

A large landslide on Dec. 2nd left part of the hillside above Beach Road unstable. Now the Haines Borough and Alaska Department of Transportation are seeking a geotechnical engineering consultant to inform decisions about activities in that area.

The unstable slopes above Beach Road have complicated the emergency response in that part of town. The possibility of more slides led to the suspension of the search and rescue effort for two residents who were missing after the landslide and are now presumed lost.

It’s also prevented many residents from returning home.

On Monday, the Department of Transportation published a request for proposals asking engineers to come up with plans to assess the hillside above Beach Road and to prepare reports for informing decisions about search and rescue activities, re-occupancy of homes, reconnecting utilities and re-opening the road.

According to the request for proposals, the work is expected to last from Jan. 18 to Dec. 31 of 2021, at a cost of between $500,000 and $1,000,000.

The deadline to submit a proposal is Jan. 5th.