Newscast-Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020

  • Juneau’s landfill has been extra stinky lately, here’s what’s causing it,
  • Alaska lawmakers will be required to wear facemasks during floor sessions, that and other rules were adopted by a joint House-Senate Legislative Council on Monday, it’s not clear how long those rules will be in effect.
  • The collision of a warm, wet weather front with a mass of cold air from Siberia could set a new record: the lowest barometric pressure recorded in the North Pacific,
  • While the COVID-19 pandemic forced many schools and colleges to innovate ways to teach students remotely, one University of Alaska Campus was already there.
