Nearly 8,000 gallons of ‘slop oil’ spilled at onshore Hilcorp facility near Cook Inlet

by

Hilcorp’s Anna Platform in Upper Cook Inlet. The state says nearly 8,000 gallons of oil leaked out of an underground line at Hilcorp’s onshore Trading Bay facility near Cook Inlet. (Photo courtesy Cook Inletkeeper)

Oil and gas company Hilcorp is cleaning up an oil spill on the western side of the Cook Inlet, about 20 miles northwest of Kenai.

That’s according to a report Wednesday from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. The state says nearly 8,000 gallons of “slop oil” leaked out of an underground line at Hilcorp’s onshore Trading Bay production facility.

The slop oil is about 80% crude and 20% water. It’s considered waste and can’t be sold down the pipeline, said the state’s report.

The oil mix pooled in the soil and on top of it but did not go into the Cook Inlet waters, according to Crystal Smith, central region manager for the environmental conservation department.

An operator first noticed the leak Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement Wednesday, Hilcorp spokesman Luke Miller said the underground line was “immediately isolated” and the spilled oil remained within a tank containment wall.

Nine Hilcorp employees on site recovered about 630 gallons of the spilled oil Tuesday, according to the state’s report. More workers were headed to the area to help with cleanup. Also, Hilcorp said, environmental specialists were traveling to the scene.

The state says it has received no reports of impacts to wildlife so far.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation.

Gwich’in, conservation groups ask court to block ANWR oil leasing

The Gwich’in Steering Committee and 12 other groups filed a motion in U.S. District Court requesting the preliminary injunction. Separately, about a half-dozen conservation groups represented by Earthjustice filed a similar motion asking the court to freeze oil leasing and seismic activity in the coastal plain. 

Aerial view of the Native Village of Shungnak

Solar project in Northwest Arctic villages set to break ground next spring

The solar arrays planned for Shungnak and Kobuk is the latest renewable project for a region routinely struck by high energy costs.

Caribou graze on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, with the Brooks Range as a backdrop in October 2010. (Public domain photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Dunleavy wants Alaska to cut ties with banks that won’t fund Arctic oil projects

Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state government to sever its ties with financial institutions that won’t finance oil and gas development in the Arctic.

