Gwich’in, environmental groups ask court to block ANWR oil leasing

Research biologists pause among the wetlands of the coastal plain, with the Brooks Range in the background. (Lisa Hupp/USFWS)

The Gwich’in Steering Committee and conservation groups asked a judge Tuesday to step in and block the sale of oil drilling rights in the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The Gwich’in Steering Committee and 12 other groups filed a motion in U.S. District Court requesting the preliminary injunction. Separately, about a half-dozen conservation groups represented by Earthjustice filed a similar motion asking the court to freeze oil leasing and seismic activity in the coastal plain.

Both motions come in ongoing lawsuits that challenge the legality of the Trump administration’s oil leasing program for the refuge. The administration recently set Jan. 6 as the date of the first-ever federal lease sale in the refuge’s coastal plain.

“Interior is rushing ahead to implement an illegal plan and cause irreparable harm to the Refuge , so today we’re asking the court to stop the rush while it considers our lawsuit,” Earthjustice attorney Erik Grafe said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

