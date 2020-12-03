In last-minute push, Trump administration announces ANWR lease sale for Jan. 6

In a last-minute push, the Trump administration announced Thursday that it will auction off drilling rights in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in just over a month, setting up a final showdown with opponents before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

The announcement of a lease sale in the refuge’s coastal plain comes sooner than some expected: The Bureau of Land Management did not wait for the prior step in the process to officially end before scheduling a sale date.

The sale, which is now set for Jan. 6, caps a bitter, decades-long battle over whether to drill in the coastal plain, and it seals the administration’s efforts to open the land to development. But the Trump administration’s plan for the sale may also draw legal challenges from drilling opponents, who could target the aggressive timeline in court.

“Congress directed us to hold lease sales in the ANWR Coastal Plain, and we have taken a significant step in announcing the first sale in advance of the December 2021 deadline set by law,” said a statement Thursday from BLM Alaska State Director Chad Padgett.

In a dramatic shift after nearly four decades of protections, a Republican-led Congress in 2017 approved legislation that opened up the refuge’s coastal plain to oil development. It called for two lease sales within seven years, with the first one to be held by the end of 2021.

Environmental groups have already vowed to continue to fight to keep drill rigs out of the coastal plain and have filed multiple lawsuits challenging the Trump administration’s environmental reviews.

Biden has also said he opposes drilling in the refuge. But if leases are finalized before he takes office Jan. 20, they could be difficult to revoke.

The coastal plain covers about 1.6-million-acres, an area roughly the size of Delaware, and makes up about 8% of the vast refuge. It’s home to polar bears, caribou and other wildlife. It’s also thought to hold billions of barrels of oil.

Environmental groups have vowed to continue to fight to keep drill rigs out of the coastal plain, and have filed multiple lawsuits challenging the Trump administration’s environmental reviews.

Biden has also said he opposes drilling in the refuge. But if leases are finalized before he takes office Jan. 20, they could be difficult to revoke.

The coastal plain covers about 1.6-million-acres, an area roughly the size of Delaware, and makes up about 8% of the vast refuge. It’s home to polar bears, caribou and other wildlife. It’s also thought to hold billions of barrels of oil.

The Trump administration started the formal process of selling oil rights in the coastal plain on Nov. 17, when it launched the “call for nominations,” a 30-day window for oil companies to confidentiality tell the government which pieces of land they’d like included in a lease sale. That comment period ends Dec. 17.

To the west, in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, the government has waited until the comment period closes before announcing the date of a lease sale. It must provide at least 30 days notice before holding a sale.

It remains unclear who might show up to a coastal plain lease sale. Oil and gas companies aren’t talking publicly about whether they plan to bid.

The Bureau of Land Management says the sale will be conducted by video livestream.

This a breaking news story. Check back for updates.