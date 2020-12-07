Alaska will get 35,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week

Alaska will receive a special first shipment of the new COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by drug company Pfizer that will be enough to protect more than 5% of the state’s population, health officials said Monday.

The shipment of 35,100 doses could arrive next week and be administered starting soon after, pending required federal approvals, officials from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said at a media briefing Monday.

“If this moves quickly, we could potentially be vaccinating by the end of next week,” said Tessa Walker Linderman, a top state vaccination official. “We’re happy about the amount we received and we’ll be ready for more as it comes.”

Another shipment of 17,900 doses of a different vaccine produced by drug company Moderna is expected soon after.

The state is prioritizing the first batch of vaccines for frontline health care workers, along with residents of long-term care facilities like nursing homes who have suffered a disproportionately high number of deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency responders who are providing medical care are also included in “Phase 1a” of the vaccine distribution, state officials said at the media briefing. There are roughly 25,000 people in those groups, Walker Linderman said.

Unlike other states, which are receiving their first vaccine shipments in weekly batches, the federal government is treating Alaska like a territory and shipping its first month’s supply all at once, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said.

That’s in part because of Alaska’s sprawling size and the logistical challenges of moving the Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept at minus 95 F and only lasts for five days in a refrigerator once thawed.

This is a breaking news story — check back for updates.