Juneau community responds to landslide emergency in Haines

Community organizations in Juneau are asking for help with the emergency response in Haines after a storm left much of the town damaged and residents displaced. Two people are still missing after a landslide destroyed four houses.

“We know around 56 people are seeking immediate services due to ordered evacuation or stranded travelers that need to get to their homes or to their next destination,” said Genevieve Wojtusik with the Red Cross of Southeast Alaska. She says there are currently three volunteers on the ground to provide immediate assistance and more on the way.

Jason Wilson is the incident commander for the Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. He says the fastest way to help is to donate on the council’s website.

There’s also a supply drop-off location at the Bonnell Building in Juneau at 5750 Concrete Way.

Emergency Operations Administrator Corey Padron flew to Haines with US Coast Guard to assess the community’s needs.

Donate Supplies:

• Drop off at the Bonnell Building 5750 Concrete Way in Juneau, AK.

Donate:

• Square: https://t.co/2jndHOEMqf

• PayPal: https://t.co/9bVelE6ZpE pic.twitter.com/OTbwQ2J1zc — Tlingit Haida CC (@tlingithaida) December 3, 2020

“Tlingit and Haida has looked at the resources that we have on hand with trying to assist the community and those people that have been displaced with shelters, as well as bedding. We’re looking at food, water,” said Wilson.

Haines is a community of about 2,000 people. Just one road runs in and out of it and the border with Canada is currently closed. Emergency supplies must come in by boat or plane.

Wilson says the council is delivering supplies to Haines by boat today to serve those immediate needs.

“Maybe second, or third wave would include some sort of food drive, as well as maybe some sort of clothes, jackets, you know, clothing material,” he said.

The council also has a field operator on the ground to help assess the situation. Wilson says he doesn’t know of any tribal citizens who are directly impacted, but the council will help anyone affected.

It’s expected to continue raining there for the next week.