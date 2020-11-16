Rep. Young released from hospital, recovering from COVID-19

Alaska Congressman Don Young says he’s on the mend after announcing last week that he’d tested positive for COVID -19.

“Very frankly, I had not felt this sick in a very long time, and I am grateful to everyone who has kept me in their thoughts and prayers,” he said in an email sent from his congressional office.

Young said he was admitted to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage over the weekend but has since been discharged. He said he’s working from home in Alaska.

The most senior member of the House, Young is 87 and was just re-elected to his 25th term.

He encouraged Alaskans to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask and avoiding crowds.

“Fighting the spread of this virus is crucial if we are to recover,” he wrote.

Young was photographed without a mask at an Anchorage restaurant on Nov. 6. He was among many prominent Alaska Republicans there to celebrate the birthday of political consultant Art Hackney. Several people who attended have since tested positive for the virus, but two said they do not think they became infected at the birthday party.

