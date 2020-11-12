Juneau risk level and community restrictions likely to stay high through November, city officials say

Juneau emergency officials are reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases between Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a total of 80 active cases in Juneau, all in isolation.

In a news release, officials said the city’s risk level and associated community restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus remain high. City officials said it’s likely to stay there through the month, and then be reevaluated.

Two of the new cases are from nonresidents who work in mining.

City officials also flagged the death of a Juneau man in his 80s that happened over the summer, out of state. State health officials reported that death Wednesday. Of 96 deaths statewide attributed to COVID-19, four are tied to Juneau.

City officials said Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s emergency message Thursday morning is consistent with and reinforces their guidance.

State health officials reported 478 new cases statewide.