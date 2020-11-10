Watch: Juneau School District superintendent joins city officials for COVID-19 community update

Juneau city officials are holding their weekly COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. today. You can watch on the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page or on Zoom.

The city reported 17 new cases on Tuesday.

Over the 14-day period from Oct. 26 to Nov. 8, there were 107 people in Juneau who tested positive, down from 138 in previous weeks.

According to the city, 85% Of the most recent cases are being attributed to two different clusters. One involves cases among Juneau’s vulnerable and unsheltered population, along with their close contacts. There are 93 people associated with this cluster who have tested positive.

A cluster associated with Mendenhall Auto Center currently has 45 cases. Transmission among household members within the cluster continues to be a source of disease.

Juneau School District Superintendent Bridget Weiss is also attending the meeting to discuss the incremental start of in-person classes among pre-school and kindergarten students this week.