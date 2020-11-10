The number of COVID-19 cases in Alaska is higher than what is reported by the state, officials say

Alaska’s COVID-19 case counts have spiked in recent weeks, according to data reported by the state.

But the true number of positive tests is significantly higher than the figures reported by Alaska’s coronavirus dashboard, state officials say. That’s because the state health department can’t keep up with entering hundreds of new cases into its system each day, said epidemiologist Louisa Castrodale.

“In the early days, when we had case counts under 10, or under two digits, it was super easy to have every case that was reported to you, that day posted on the dashboard, validated that day,” Castrodale said. “And then, as the pandemic has increased and as the case counts have increased, we have growing but limited number of staff to evaluate all those reports.”

As a rough estimate, Castrodale said that Alaska’s case numbers are between 25% and 50% higher than what the state is reporting.

It’s hard to tell exactly, she said, because the reason for the delay is to allow state workers to check and make sure each positive test is actually a new case — not one that’s already been reported. That means cross-referencing things like birthdays or nicknames, and it could result in some of the reports being screened out.

While the state has been trying to make some of its processes more efficient and automatic, Castrodale said it’s clear the backlog isn’t getting any smaller right now. And she said that even if the state is missing some cases, the dashboard is still showing a clear and concerning spike.

“The take-home message is, like, regardless of the numbers, the numbers are going up. They’re not plateauing. And so that hopefully translates into people thinking, ‘All right, well, I need to take this seriously and I need to do what I can do to reduce those numbers,” Castrodale said.

Tiffany Zulkosky is a Bethel Democratic legislator who chairs the health committee in the state House.

She said she thinks the gaps in the case counts show how Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration is not using data to guide its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that while lawmakers have asked for it, the administration has refused to release specific numbers or measurements of the virus’ spread that would cause the state to take specific actions in response.

“There’s been no communication. There’s been no transparency,” Zulkosky said. “We wanted to know, what’s your mitigation strategy? At what point do you implement more stringent protective measures? And the response was, ‘Well, we have a mitigation strategy.’ But the public and the Legislature have yet to see what that is.”

Even as case counts have risen sharply in recent weeks, the governor has declined to impose specific restrictions or mandates like mask-wearing or limiting the number of people in indoor spaces. Instead, he said local leaders can adopt those measures, and he’s also publicly implored Alaskans to wear masks and keep their distance.

But Zulkosky said she thinks it’s clear that those requests have not been effective in keeping the virus under control.