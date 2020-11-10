Alaska reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Eight more Alaskans have died of COVID-19, the largest single-day report of the pandemic, the state’s health department reported Tuesday.

Five of the deaths are classified as recent, while information on the other three is still being finalized, according to Department of Health and Social Services spokesman Clinton Bennett.

State data shows that four of the Alaskans who died recently were Anchorage residents, and the fifth was a resident of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. It wasn’t immediately clear what Alaska community the other three people were from.

A total of 92 Alaskans have died of COVID-19 since March.

On Tuesday, the state also reported 524 new coronavirus cases among residents and seven new cases among nonresidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.