LISTEN: Alaska’s first Zoom trial of pandemic ends in guilty verdicts over 2001 rape

Alaska’s first felony jury trial of the pandemic ended Wednesday when a Kenai jury found Carmen Perzechino guilty of kidnapping and rape, 19 years after he attacked a woman in his van along the Sterling Highway in 2001.

The trial took place with social distancing in the courtroom and was made public through video conferencing.

Anchorage Daily News reporter Kyle Hopkins, working with ProPublica, wrote about the state’s first Zoom trial, and spoke to Alaska Public Media, of course, via Zoom.

LISTEN HERE: