Hundreds apply for Juneau housing assistance grants

As of Friday afternoon, about 750 people have applied for housing and utility assistance through a new pandemic relief program.

The application period opened Tuesday. The nonprofit Catholic Community Services is handling applications. Executive Director Erin Walker-Tolles said they were expecting a rush of people.

“People lined up at City Hall before 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning, waiting for the city to print out paper applications when they were available at 8,” she said.

The Juneau Assembly committed $3 million in federal CARES Act money for the grants. Households can get up to $2,000 if they can show financial harm from the pandemic, and have rent, mortgage or utility expenses.

Walker-Tolles said her staff is taking an extra step to refer people who are likely ineligible to other resources in town.

She said the city is responsible for actually cutting the checks. Her organization plans to send the first batch of 100 approved requests to the city on Monday. She’s meeting with city officials next week to get a better idea of the turnaround time.

“If you’re really depending on this to pay your rent in November? You know, it does take time to process applications. I’m sorry you won’t get it by Sunday, Nov. 1,” Walker-Tolles said. “However, if you’re in a tough situation, make sure you tell your landlord you have applied for the assistance. And if you get that letter from us by email that says you’ve been approved? Take that letter to your landlord, so they know that money is coming soon.”

Walker-Tolles estimates there’s enough money for about 2,000 Juneau households to get at least partial grants. She thinks there will be more demand than money available.

Editor’s note: Reporter Jeremy Hsieh has applied for a grant.