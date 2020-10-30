Alaska reports 384 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths





Juneau is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Six of them are residents and one is a nonresident. None of the new cases are part of the clusters of infections identified at Mendenhall Auto Center or among the city’s homeless population.

Right now, 14 Mendenhall Auto Center employees have tested positive for the virus; the business closed to the public. Among Juneau’s homeless population and caregivers who provide support to them, 86 people have tested positive — 70 have recovered.

Statewide, health officials reported 384 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

There are four more deaths including a woman in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area in her 60s, an Anchorage resident in her 90s, a Matanuska-Susitna Borough resident in his 80s and an Anchorage resident in his 80s. It’s not clear when these deaths occurred.

So far, 81 Alaskans have died after contracting the virus.