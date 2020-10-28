KTOO

Coronavirus | Southeast | State Government

Watch: Dunleavy administration to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19

by

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks about the state's COVID-19 response from the Atwood Building in Anchorage on March 20, 2020.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks about the state’s COVID-19 response from the Atwood Building in Anchorage on March 20, 2020. Also pictured: Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, and an unidentified sign language interpreter. (Creative Commons photo courtesy Alaska Governor’s Office)

The governor, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin and DHSS Public Health Director Heidi Hedberg are scheduled to appear.

In previous conferences, they have shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, and on the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages.