Health officials recommend lockdowns in 19 villages, all Yukon-Kuskokwim schools close

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. in Bethel. (Photo by Greg Kim/KYUK)

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta is now one of the nation’s leaders in COVID-19 infection rates. In order to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the region, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation is asking for drastic actions. The organization’s recommendations include almost 20 villages locking down and that villages in the region shut down schools for now.

Four communities in the Y-K Delta currently have community spread of the coronavirus. Thirty-one communities have now had at least one COVID-19 case.