Alaska records another 348 coronavirus infections on Monday

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Monday reported another 348 new coronavirus infections and no new deaths.

It’s the third-highest daily case count in Alaska since the pandemic began.

The state’s first and second highest case counts came over the weekend, with 526 new cases reported on Sunday and 355 new cases on Saturday.

State health officials are warning that the virus is in an acceleration phase, with widespread community transmission throughout much of Alaska.





All of the 348 cases reported Monday are in Alaska residents except one. The nonresident tested positive in Anchorage, the state reported.

Of the resident cases, 155 are from the Municipality of Anchorage. The case tally also included 59 newly-diagnosed Wasilla residents, 19 Palmer residents, 22 Fairbanks residents and another 10 residents in the broader Fairbanks North Star Borough. The rest of the residents who recently tested positive are spread from Utqiaġvik to the Bethel area to Kodiak to Homer to Ketchikan.

A total of 50 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Monday.

The City and Borough of Juneau reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 among residents on Monday. That includes cases that came in over the weekend. Four of the new cases are linked to the outbreak among Juneau’s unsheltered population, which includes 77 people so far.

